Ex-Mirror boss Montgomery buys Scotsman in cut-price deal

Newspaper deal

New owner for The Scotsman newspaper

Former News of the World editor and Daily Mirror executive David Montgomery has acquired The Scotsman and dozens of other regional and local papers in a cut-price £10.2 million deal.

Mr Montgomery’s National World takeover vehicle is buying the titles from a group of New York hedge funds who have owned them since 2018.

He has appointed former Daily Record executive and PR company owner Mark Hollinshead as chief commercial officer.

JPI Media put itself up for sale at the beginning of the year and has struggled to find a buyer.

National World said it expects the takeover of JPI, which also publishes The Yorkshire Post, Falkirk Herald, Fife Free Press, Sheffield Star, Sunderland Echo and Portsmouth News, to complete on Saturday January 2.

It said the JPI acquisition will provide a platform for National World to “implement its strategy of creating a sustainable local online news publishing model”.

JPI is estimated to have posted £85 million in revenues and £6 million in earnings for the past year.

The company was formed by the funds which bought into the former Johnston Press and then acquired the company when it plunged into administration.

Its huge debts, which had been a burden on any attempts to invest in the business, were renegotiated in the hope of bringing some stability to the company.

The debt was reduced by more than 60% from £220m to £85m, with extended debt maturity to December 2023.

Former home of The Scotsman titles in Holyrood Road, now the HQ of games company RockStar North (pic: Terry Murden)

However, it was always believed that JPIMedia’s ownership would only last until it found a buyer. It sold The i newspaper to Daily Mail owner DMGT for almost £50 million, double the amount it paid in 2016.

Mr Montgomery, chairman of National World, was also previously chief executive of Mirror Group Newspapers. He has targeted a deal for JPI since National World was launched with a stock market flotation last year.

National World said it has funded the deal from its cash resources and by issuing £8.4 million in loan notes. It plans to issue further loan notes during January.

Mr Montgomery said: “JPI’s historic publishing brands represent the best in journalism and have reliably served their communities and supported local businesses, in some cases for centuries, and never more than in the last year.

“National World will uphold this tradition and implement modern technology to grow the business across a wider footprint based on high quality, unique content.

“I am pleased with the appointment of Mark Hollinshead as chief commercial officer and welcome Daniel Cammiade to the board.

“We have a very experienced board with extensive knowledge in digital and print publishing to deliver our transformational strategy for growth.”

Daily circulation of The Scotsman for July to December 2019 (ABC figs) was 14,417 of which about half (7,575) were shop-bought single copies. The remainder were subscription and bulk buys.