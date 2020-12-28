European stocks rise on Brexit deal and US stimulus

Traders upbeat

Frankfurt: shares on the Borse hit a new high (pic: Sara Reed)

Stock markets in Europe responded positively to the Brexit deal and relief that outgoing US president Donald Trump had finally signed off a stimulus package.

The London Stock Exchange was closed for the Boxing Day holiday, but the German market climbed to a record high and the benchmark European stock index hit its highest point since late February.

Brexit relief was palpable as investors bought stock in thin holiday trading, boosted by news that Mr Trump had signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown.

The rise in the German market was consistent with growing acknowledgement of the country’s role in driving the Brexit deal to a conclusion, given that it had much to lose from a No Deal departure for Britain.

Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, told the Reuters agency: “We can finally breathe a big sigh of relief and say that chaos over the stimulus bill is over.

“A sell-off has been averted and this could provide one last boost to risk assets in the last four trading days of the year.”

The double boost follows the recent news of multiple vaccines to combat the Covid pandemic, giving rise to greater optimism for an economic rebound in 2021.

The STOXX 600 is expected to recover nearly 43% from its March lows, though it is on course to end the year about 4% lower.

France’s CAC 40 index and Spain’s IBEX gained nearly 0.7% each in early trading.

Oil prices gushed on news of Mr Trump’s u-turn. Brent crude was up 68 cents, or 1.3%, at $51.97 a barrel at 1020 GMT, after trading as high as $52.02, reversing an earlier decline. US West Texas Intermediate crude added 69 cents, or 1.4%, to $48.92.

The pound was trading at $1.3565, close to its 30-month high of $1.3625 hit earlier this month.