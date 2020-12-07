Edinburgh Filmhouse shuts ‘to protect staff’

Month shutdown

Richard E Grant pictured at the Film Festival (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh Filmhouse has decided to stay shut throughout December to help prevent staff becoming ill over Christmas.

In a statement the independent cinema said: “After much thought and with heavy hearts we have made the decision not to re-open Filmhouse or Filmhouse Café Bar in December.

“Regardless of which COVID protection level the Scottish Government places Edinburgh in, we have decided that now is the most important time to put our brilliant team first.

“While we are confident in the safety precautions we have put in place we are very aware that we have no control over contact tracing or Test and Protect.

“This year has been tough enough without taking unnecessary risks with our team’s wellbeing this close to Christmas. The last thing that we want is for any of our staff to be instructed to self-isolate, preventing them from seeing their family or caring for vulnerable loved ones at this time of year.

“We will re-open as soon as public health restrictions allow in January.”