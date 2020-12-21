Main Menu

Land acquired

Easdales take project value to £400m with Cardross plan

| December 21, 2020

James and Sandy Easdale: investing for the future

Sandy and James Easdale have seen the value of their planned development projects rise in value to well over £400m after the acquisition of an extensive waterfront site near Dumbarton.

The grounds of the former St Michael’s Primary School, less than one mile to the west of the town centre, has been purchased by the pair’s property business for an undisclosed sum through agents JLL and will pave the way for a £30m residential development.

About 100 homes will be built on the 13-acre site, comprising detached, semi-detached and terraced family housing. 

Final plans for the site will be developed by planning specialists Barton Willmore during 2021.

The Easdales own McGill’s Buses, window manufacturer Saveheat Group as well as an extensive portfolio of high end commercial properties. 

The Cardross waterfront site

An 850-house redevelopment of the former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes as well as plans for 400 houses at the historic ex-IBM Greenock site at Spango Valley are under way.

They also intend to convert the former Watt Brothers store on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street into housing and hotel accommodation.

James Easdale said: “This year has provided a huge shock to the economy but Sandy and I remain hugely optimistic that the recovery will be quick.

“Whilst others are shying away from investment, we are looking for new opportunities in both construction and transport and we’re ready to move forward with projects such as Cardross.”

