Deloitte reveals Central Belt senior partners

Accountancy

Angela Mitchell and Douglas Farish

Deloitte has appointed of Angela Mitchell as a senior partner in Glasgow, taking over from Douglas Farish who is now leading the Edinburgh office as senior partner following the retirement of John Macintosh.

Ms Mitchell also leads the big four accountancy firm’s public sector practice in Scotland. She became a partner in 2010 and is also a non-executive director for the Wheatley Group.

Mr Farish has been with the firm for 18 years and now heads up the tax practice in Scotland, alongside his role as office senior partner for Edinburgh.

Stephen Williams, senior partner for Scotland at Deloitte said: “Like many of the organisations we support, we are looking at how our own business needs to change in order to thrive in a very different world.”