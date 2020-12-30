Delivery surge puts Transit in top ten used car list

Van proves popular

Ford’s veteran Transit van is now a top ten seller

As a sign of the pandemic’s impact on our way of life the Ford Transit van has entered the best-selling used car list for the first time.

A surge in demand for vans follows the growth in online deliveries.

The Ford Transit was the ninth best-selling used vehicle of 2020, according to AA Cars, as a growing number of people who had lost work or been made redundant turned to delivery driving to bolster their income.

With millions of Britons switching to online shopping during the pandemic, one pound in every three spent on shopping went to an online retailer during some months.

Ford and Vauxhall continue to dominate the list of best-selling cars, with SUVs and smaller family hatchbacks remaining firm favourites.

The Fiat 500, moved up from ninth to sixth place and this spike in interest may have been driven by commuters keen to swap public transport for a car for their journeys to and from work.

The Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Golf re-entered the top 10 after falling out of the list in 2019. But Mercedes, which had two vehicles in last year’s top 10, failed to get any models into this year’s ranking.

Demand for used cars grew significantly after the relaxation of the UK’s first, nationwide lockdown, with searches on the AA Cars site regularly registering higher in 2020 than in 2019.

The data also reveals that Brits remain enduring fans of Ford and Vauxhall, two car marques that have topped the brands list every year since 2015.

Kia entered the top 10 for the first time in 2019, but has since slipped back out, swapping places with Citroen in this year’s ranking.

Top ten best selling used cars in 2020 (AA Cars)

Consumers less likely to visit shops

The number of shoppers who are unlikely to return to their normal frequency of visits to the high street has risen from 25.5% in June to 46.7% this month.

Online booking and customer engagement platform Appointedd conducted the two surveys to track any changes in how the public feel about in-store shopping since living with Covid-19.

The number who planned to shop locally rose from 45.3% in June to 64%, though this may be influenced by the tightened restrictions on people’s ability to travel from one local authority area to another.