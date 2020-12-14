Coyle ready to kick-off new China consultancy

Kyoka launch

Kieran Coyle in China during a 2018 mission

Former professional footballer Kieran Coyle has launched a consultancy to help companies build trade in China.

Mr Coyle, 29, expects to announce the first clients for Kyoka Global, an online and offline marketing business, in the new year,

Kyoka, which will be run from Glasgow, builds on his experience creating a sports tourism venture in China almost three years ago.

A team of four are based in Shanghai led by Alex Font, former vice president of sales & customer experience China for Viking Cruises and was co-founder and director for Opus One Asia, a direct marketing and sales company sold in 2016.

Also in China is Brian Mclean, an international consultant with over 25 years’ experience in research, data capture, marketing, lead generation and sales to corporate client and Government agencies in UK, China and Hong Kong. He has worked for Think London, an inward investment agency,

Mr Coyle, who played for Patrick Thistle, Clyde and Airdrie in his youth and is the nephew of former Burnley and Bolton manager Owen Coyle, said the pandemic had clearly impacted on his current business which puts together tours of sports venues for schools and corporate clients.

“I was always going to do this but Covid has accelerated the process,” he said.

Looking longer term He said there were plans to appoint a distributor in China and to build the executive team.