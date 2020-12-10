Cosmedicare launches cosmetic surgery academy

Training programme

Gill Baird: ‘supported service’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Private cosmetic surgery clinic Cosmedicare has launched a training academy and mentorship programme.

It will be run from the clinic’s Edinburgh Park facility and from next spring at the new St Ellen’s Hospital in Livingston which has recently been approved by planners.

Training will be facilitated by some of the most senior consultants, practitioner nurses and surgeons in the NHS and private sector.

It is open to all level 3 qualified non-medics and those medical professionals who historically access professional training – including doctors, dentists, dental nurses, dental hygienists, paramedics and midwives.

Gill Baird, managing director and founder of Cosmedicare UK, said: “We are providing an ongoing supported service that offers the candidate the reassurance and benefit of continued professional development beyond the course programme.”

Cosmedicare UK specialises in breast, body and facial surgeries, and runs a Wellwoman and GP Clinic service.