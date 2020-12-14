Main Menu

£5.8m deal

Commsworld to steer Glasgow’s Smart City plan

| December 14, 2020
Glasgow

Glasgow: Making moves towards a Smart City

Commsworld, the UK’s largest independent network provider, is to upgrade the CCTV and traffic control network in Glasgow as part of a £5.8 million contract with the city council.

The company will replace an ageing legacy network and improve the monitoring of issues such as noise and pollution, as well as  flood and water management.

Ricky Nicol, chief executive of Commsworld, said the network can move Glasgow closer to becoming a global Smart City.

Councillor Angus Millar, chairman of the Digital Glasgow board, said: “We recognise the vital role that our digital infrastructure plays in the smooth running of Glasgow, which in turn impacts on the city’s prosperity and productivity.

“Working closely with Commsworld, we are firmly committed to enabling a CCTV and traffic control system that makes Glasgow’s road network more efficient, while at the same time bringing quality job opportunities to our city.”

