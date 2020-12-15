CMAL recruits Ferguson as finance director

Sea transport

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL), which owns the ferries, ports, harbours and infrastructure across the west coast of Scotland and the Clyde estuary, has appointed Heather Ferguson as finance director.

Ms Ferguson, pictured, brings with her a strong financial portfolio, honed through 30 years of experience in both the private and not-for-profit sector.

She joins CMAL from The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow, where she spent six years leading its financial strategy which included building an IT team and managing building renovations.

Ms Ferguson said: “My main goal is to continue to develop a robust approach to financial governance for the company and the Scottish taxpayer, and to support our teams so they can deliver the best service to the local communities in which we work.”

Kevin Hobbs, CEO at CMAL, said: “Heather’s combination of high calibre project work in the private sector, as well as her in-depth understanding of the public sector, will undoubtedly help to propel our financial approach whilst retaining our commitment to our local communities.”