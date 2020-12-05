Closed shops furious over Sturgeon’s ‘shop local’ tweet

Hypocrisy claim

Many shops remain shut under restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s appeal to shoppers to support Small Business Saturday caused a furious backlash from business owners forced to close under the Covid restrictions.

Small Business Saturday, now in its eighth year in the UK, last year saw an estimated 17.6 million people spend £800m in small businesses.

Ms Sturgeon took to Twitter to support this year’s event today (5 December), saying: “There’s never been a more important time to support small businesses…. shopping small and local will be a great help to businesses at the end of a very tough year.”

But many high streets remain closed under measures to control the spread of coronavirus and Ms Sturgeon’s Tweet prompted an avalanche of criticism and ridicule, with critics saying they’d love to visit local shops if she had not shut them.

Eleven local authority areas in Scotland will remain in level 4 for one further week with non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms closed.

These areas are Glasgow City, East & West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian.