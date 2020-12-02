Chinese investor behind £800m green energy park

'Hundreds of jobs'

Plans have been unveiled for a China-backed £800 million renewable energy park in the north east of Scotland with the capacity to power tens of thousands of homes.

It is estimated that 1,500 jobs will be created to build the energy park while a further 250 permanent jobs will be created in the operation.

The developer, Edinburgh-based Holistic Energy, hopes to begin building in 2023 and be operational by 2026. It is designed to deliver between 150 – 200 megawatts of green energy to supply to the Scottish grid.

The ambitious development is earmarked for a 40-hectare (99 acre) site close to the Peterhead power station.

It has attracted overseas interest from an investment group – North China Power Engineering (NCPE) – which has pledged £800m for the build-out phase.

Holistic Energy has completed a feasibility and evaluation study of what will be the UK’s first holistic low carbon energy facility.

The feasibility study has produced an outline layout of the facility, the range of technologies to be used and how these will interact, to ensure the best possible efficiency and the lower environmental impact.

Concepts have already been drawn up to encompass and integrate several different energy generation technologies. These include a mixed fuel gasification and biomass plant, a green biodiesel production facility and an aerobic digestion (AD) plant.

These will be housed alongside solar PV, wind energy, and supported by a green hydrogen production facility and large-scale battery storage facilities.

In phase two of the project, Holistic Energy will explore the deep geothermal potential of the site.

The company will work with several partners in the design, civil engineering and construction phases, including Aberdeen-based companies Wood Group and XL Group, Will Rudd Davidson and Bell Ingram Design.

The backdrop to the park is the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Plan which sets out a strategic framework to transition Scotland’s emissions from electricity generation to adopting a low carbon-based infrastructure for its future energy needs.

Dr Gen Cannibal, director of Holistic Energy, believes the complex systems approach to engineering a new renewable energy village will both showcase and utilise the capabilities of interlinked renewable technologies.

Dr Cannibal said the facility will have three primary purposes: to produce a local renewable power station, to form a major R&D facility for new technologies and to provide a significant replacement to gas-powered plants.

“The ambitions for the development of the Renewable Energy Village are to showcase Scotland and the UK as a world leader in energy transition projects and enhance our delivery timeline to low or zero carbon energy sources,” he said.

Support for Holistic Energy’s proposed village has come from Aberdeenshire Council Economic Development Service, and Opportunity North East, a private sector catalyst driving transformational change in north east Scotland’s economy.

Holistic Energy has been planning and developing renewable and conventional petrochemical energy facilities for a number of years. The renewable energy village is its most ambitious project to date.