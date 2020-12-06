Cannon quits as IoD Scotland director for new role

Leader exits

Leaving: Malcolm Cannon

Malcolm Cannon, national director for the Institute of Directors, is leaving after just 15 months in the role to take up another position in the new year.

Mr Cannon replaced David Watt in September last year from Cricket Scotland.

He told Daily Business: “Off to something new in January…all the huge changes now in place at IoD and future looks settled.”

He did not give details of his next move.

Prior to joining Cricket Scotland he led both property marketing firm, ESPC, and Hunter, the iconic wellington brand.

Recruitment firm Livingston James has been appointed by the IoD to recruit a successor.

