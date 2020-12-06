Main Menu

Leader exits

Cannon quits as IoD Scotland director for new role

| December 6, 2020
Malcolm Cannon

Leaving: Malcolm Cannon

Malcolm Cannon, national director for the Institute of Directors, is leaving after just 15 months in the role to take up another position in the new year.

Mr Cannon replaced David Watt in September last year from Cricket Scotland.

He told Daily Business: “Off to something new in January…all the huge changes now in place at IoD and future looks settled.”

He did not give details of his next move.

Prior to joining Cricket Scotland he led both property marketing firm, ESPC, and Hunter, the iconic wellington brand. 

Recruitment firm Livingston James has been appointed by the IoD to recruit a successor.

more follows

News, Careers & Management, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ursula-Von-Der-Leyen

Brexit talks drag on as Cabinet prepares for No Deal

Ursula Von Der Leyen spoke with Boris Johnson Lord Frost and Michel Barnier will makeRead More

Closed shops furious over Sturgeon’s ‘shop local’ tweet

Many shops remain shut under restrictions First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s appeal to shoppers to supportRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.