Canada deal to boost rye whisky sales by 20%

New market

Canada will boost sales of rye whisky

Highland Rye whisky, the world’s only rye scotch whisky, has won a key deal with North America’s largest drinks distributor which will increase sales by more than 20%.

Arbikie Distillery at Lunan Bay in Angus, which distils Highland Rye, has been expanding the whisky element of its family of sustainable, field-to-bottle spirits and the new deal adds to the distribution partnerships it already has around the world, serving over 15 countries.

The new deal in Canada has been agreed with Southern Glazer and Highland Rye is now stocked in British Columbia at BC Liquor Stores, the prestigious state drinks monopoly.

Following the successful launch of limited editions of Highland Rye in 2018 and 2019, the distillery is now launching its 1794 Highland Rye, its signature rye whisky which is a five-year-old rye that combines the unique use of rye with charred American oak. .

When Arbikie launched its first, limited edition Highland Rye in 2018 it saw the revival of rye whisky in Scotland, the first rye scotch for nearly two hundred years. Other distilleries, such as Bruichladdich and InchDairnie are expected to launch their rye whiskies soon, resulting in the emergence a new rye whisky category.

Arbikie export director, Iain Stirling said: “In a few years, from our launch limited-edition to expanding into major whisky markets, such as Canada and the US, to now launching our signature 1794 Edition, it’s a very exciting time at Arbikie as we look for further expansion in the Middle East and Asia.”