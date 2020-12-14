Campervan firm booms on back of staycation demand

Record orders

Jerba has a full order book

A shift towards staycations together with uncertainty over hotel availability and facilities has boosted demand for an East Lothian company’s campervans.

Jerba, which converts Volkswagen Transporters in North Berwick, is cashing in on those wanting control over their travel and accommodation requirements.

The company said more than 40% of its typical annual orders were placed in September and its production schedule is now full until November next year.

As a result, the North Berwick-based converter has pre-ordered more than 40 new base vehicles from Volkswagen in Germany to avoid any possible disruption or added costs when the UK’s current trading arrangements with the EU ends on 31 December.

Simon Poole, co-founder, said: “We are doing everything we can to ensure Jerba Campervans transitions into Brexit as smoothly as possible.

“Having orders scheduled well into next year will provide a welcomed cushion as we steer into what looks set to be a difficult and uncertain period for a lot of businesses.

“With the emergence of a staycation boom due to the Covid pandemic and the looming Brexit deadline we have seen a record autumn in customers pre-ordering their VW campervans.

“What this will enable us to is pre-order our parts from our VW suppliers on the Continent. Despite trepidations in the evolving market we are delighted to have set a new record for orders.”