Cairn shares surge after $1.2bn damages success

India to pay oil explorer

Cairn’s claim in India has been running since 2014 (pic: Cairn Energy twitter)

Shares in Cairn Energy surged to the top of the FTSE 250, rising 32% after the Edinburgh-based oil explorer won $1.2 billion in damages from the government of India.

The company’s claim was brought under the terms of the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty.

The tribunal ruled unanimously that India had breached its obligations to Cairn under the treaty and has awarded Cairn damages plus interest and costs, which now becomes payable.

The dispute between Cairn Energy and the Indian government stretches back to early 2014, when the Indian government froze Cairn Energy’s 10% stake in Cairn India following the introduction of a retrospective tax legislation.

Aside from today’s uplift in the shares, investors could benefit significanly from the ruling as Cairn’s chief executive Simon Thomson has previously said the company could make pay-outs to investors if it won the dispute.