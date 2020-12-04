Bowman Rebecchi and Newton Letting in JV

Joint venture

Andrew Bowman, Riccardo Giovanacci and Marco Rebecchi

Commercial property agency Bowman Rebecchi has expanded into the residential letting sector by forming a collaborative venture with Newton Letting.

Bowman Rebecchi Letting, operated by Andrew Bowman and Marco Rebecchi, will team up with Newton Lettings’ managing director, Riccardo Giovanacci.

The new partnership is aiming to establish a leading position in the west coast of Scotland residential lettings market, with target areas including Greenock, Gourock, Inverkip, Kilmacolm, Bridge of Weir and Largs.

Mr Bowman said: “This is an exciting natural development for Bowman Rebecchi, with many existing clients asking us to manage their commercial and residential portfolios.

“Partnering with Riccardo enables the business to hit the ground running and enables a seamless transition from the commercial to the residential market.

“Bowman Rebecchi has established a successful commercial property company in a short space of time, and we continue to look at new ways to grow the brand.”

Newton Letting’s portfolio stands currently at just over 600 units, let on behalf of around 400 landlords. The business has invested consistently in new staff and technology since its buyout in 2019 to enable it to provide an enhanced service to clients.

Mr Giovanacci said: “There are considerable opportunities to grow the business, and in Andrew and Marco, both of whom I have known for many years, I have the ideal, trusted partners.”

Mr Rebecchi added: “This is a smart move for both parties and enables us to utilise each other’s strengths to help to grow the new business.”