Bio-Images raises funds and elects Kelley chairman

Funding deal

Joanne Kelley: new chairman

Bio-Images Drug Delivery has received a further round of investment alongside additions to the senior team and the election of a new chairman.

A £1.2m investment has been led by Edinburgh-based business angel investment syndicate, Archangels, supported by Scottish Enterprise and BioCity Investments.

The funding will enable BDD to invest in senior hires and significantly expand its product development.

BDD, which is based in Glasgow and Newhouse BioCity Scotland, already works with many global companies.

Carol Thomson, CEO of BDD, said: “This is a very exciting time for BDD. We have always been recognised for our ability to provide rapid development and clinical proof of performance for new drug products.

“This growth allows us to build on that, providing a single centre comprehensive service from development through in vivo testing and provision of larger scale clinical trial supplies.”

To support the new growth phase, non-executive director Joanne Kelley has been elected chairman.

Ms Kelley joined the board in 2018 following a career at AstraZeneca where she was responsible for a number of transformational deals.

Stephen Brown has joined as a non-executive director. He has a strong pedigree in drug delivery and pharmaceutical product development and was previously CEO of privately held Encap Drug Delivery, leading the transformation of the business and ultimately its sale to Capsugel (KKR) until it was acquired by Lonza in 2017.