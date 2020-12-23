Beeks hints at M&A after top adviser joins board

Financial computing

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Glasgow-based cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets, hinted at an acquisitions strategy after appointing a non-executive director with M&A experience.

Kevin Covington has had more than 30 years’ experience working internationally in the financial services industry for both vendors and banks, with a particular focus on M&A and advisory.

He currently runs a boutique advisory firm, Change Alley, which helps develop and grow organisations in the fintech sector.

Mr Covington also acts as an adviser and mentor to a number of companies in the sector, including Adaptive Financial Consulting, KA2, Enyx and, prior to its acquisition by Beeks, Velocimetrics.

For a number of years he has been ranked in the top 40 most influential people in trading technology by the Institutional Investor Magazine.

Commenting on the appointment, Beeks CEO Gordon McArthur said, “Kevin brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, having held a number of senior roles in the fintech space and I believe he will be a valuable addition to the Group as we seek to deliver secure cloud solutions to a growing global customer base.”