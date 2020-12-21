Baxters expands US business with Truitt acquisition

US deal

Audrey Baxter: ‘vital acquisition’

Baxters Food Group has acquired Truitt Bros, a US-based leading contract manufacturer of processed foods.

Truitt Bros operates from its HQ in Salem, Oregon, and East Bernstadt, Kentucky and has more than 500 employees.

The business sells its products to a diverse range of companies from start-ups to the world’s largest brands. It has full production and warehouse facilities at both sites and a state-of-the-art culinary centre at the Salem facility.

Audrey Baxter, executive chairman and group CEO of Baxters, said Truitt is an industry innovator, providing customised products.

“The acquisition is a vital part of our US and global growth strategy and offers us the opportunity to capitalise on our existing US business.” she said.

“We will be working closely with the leadership teams at Truitt and Wornick to develop an integrated North American business.”