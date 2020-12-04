Azets named top firm for expertise and service

Charity Finance Audit Survey

Scott Craig: ‘dedicated team’

Azets, the top ten accountancy firm, has been ranked first for expertise and quality of service in the Charity Finance Audit Survey 2020, with 96% of respondents rating Azets as ‘good’. Respondents were given a rating choice of good, average or poor.

Azets performed strongly in all aspects of the survey, which also included speed of delivery, partner access, proactivity, access to other related services, ease of contact, training and corporate social responsibility.

The survey highlighted how audits across the charity sector have changed due to the pandemic and the adoption of digital accounting.

The survey also noted that the audit process within the charity sector has been less impacted by the pandemic than other business sectors, with charities being quick to embrace digital audit processes and communications.

The Charity Finance Audit Survey is an annual event covering 1024 charity organisations representing an income of £30.7bn in 2020. Now in its 28th year, the survey is seen as the leading barometer of audit performance across the sector.

Scott Craig, Charity Partner for Azets in Scotland and an expert in VAT, said: “We are delighted to have been ranked so highly for our expertise and the quality of service we provide to our clients within the charity sector.

“We are also pleased that our business has climbed three places to thirteenth in the overall table of audit fees for the charity sector. The hard work and dedication of the team and our passion for working with charities have contributed to our performance in the survey.”

Azets has a specialist charities team providing high quality compliance, governance, taxation and advisory services to a wide range of charities and not-for-profit organisations. The team are involved in the charity sector and are regular attendees at forums, such as, the Charity Finance Group, Charity Tax Group and the Audit Practices Board Charity Audit Working Group.

