Main Menu

Insurance chief

Aviva hires Brown from Canada Life as UK CEO

| December 15, 2020
Doug Brown Aviva UK

Doug Brown: returns to Aviva

Aviva has appointed Doug Brown as CEO of its UK & Ireland Life Insurance business. He is currently Canada Life UK CEO and will join Aviva’s group executive committee, reporting to group CEO Amanda Blanc, in April.

Mr Brown brings senior management experience from the life insurance sector, built over three decades in the industry. He has led Canada Life’s UK business for the past six years where he transformed the operation to position it for growth. 

Prior to this he was Canada Life’s UK chief operating officer. He has held a number of other senior roles in the sector including an earlier spell at Aviva as chief risk officer at Aviva Europe. He was also regional president of AIG Life, UK & Ireland.

Mr Brown succeeds Angela Darlington who has decided to move away from corporate life and will leave Aviva in April.

Aviva’s UK Life business is central to Aviva’s aim to be the UK’s leading insurer. Its key growth areas include bulk purchase annuities, workplace savings and protection. 

Ms Blanc said: “Doug is a great appointment for Aviva and he will play a key role as we transform Aviva’s performance in the UK.

“Angela Darlington has been with Aviva for nearly two decades across a number of senior roles. She has been a relentless champion of our customers and values throughout her time at Aviva and she goes with our thanks and very best wishes.”

Mr Brown, said: “Aviva is very well placed for success in the UK with a strong brand and excellent partner and customer relationships.”

News, Appointments, Finance & Law, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Schuh

Schuh secures £19m bank facility to smooth downturn

Schuh has 120 stores across the UK and Ireland Footwear retailer Schuh has secured aRead More

scottish economy

Scottish economy may take three years to recover

Scottish employment figures have improved Scotland’s economy may take three years to return to pre-pandemicRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.