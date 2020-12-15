Aviva hires Brown from Canada Life as UK CEO

Insurance chief

Doug Brown: returns to Aviva

Aviva has appointed Doug Brown as CEO of its UK & Ireland Life Insurance business. He is currently Canada Life UK CEO and will join Aviva’s group executive committee, reporting to group CEO Amanda Blanc, in April.

Mr Brown brings senior management experience from the life insurance sector, built over three decades in the industry. He has led Canada Life’s UK business for the past six years where he transformed the operation to position it for growth.

Prior to this he was Canada Life’s UK chief operating officer. He has held a number of other senior roles in the sector including an earlier spell at Aviva as chief risk officer at Aviva Europe. He was also regional president of AIG Life, UK & Ireland.

Mr Brown succeeds Angela Darlington who has decided to move away from corporate life and will leave Aviva in April.

Aviva’s UK Life business is central to Aviva’s aim to be the UK’s leading insurer. Its key growth areas include bulk purchase annuities, workplace savings and protection.

Ms Blanc said: “Doug is a great appointment for Aviva and he will play a key role as we transform Aviva’s performance in the UK.

“Angela Darlington has been with Aviva for nearly two decades across a number of senior roles. She has been a relentless champion of our customers and values throughout her time at Aviva and she goes with our thanks and very best wishes.”

Mr Brown, said: “Aviva is very well placed for success in the UK with a strong brand and excellent partner and customer relationships.”