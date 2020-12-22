Architecture firm AMA opts for employee ownership

EOT agreed

St james Quarter is one of the firm’s projects

An architecture practice whose commissions include high profile projects such as the Edinburgh BioQuarter and the new St James shopping centre, has become employee-owned.

Allan Murray Architects (AMA), founded in 1992, will transition into an employee ownership trust. Directors Conor Pittman and Kenny McNally will continue to lead the practice.

Mr Pittman, managing director, said: “We have Allan’s incredible legacy and a team that has absorbed so much knowledge and acclaim over the last few decades – and now we want to knit together and come out of the challenges that the entire sector has experienced over the last year.

“Employee ownership will help us grow and develop – and take on new tests with increased ingenuity and accountability. It will ensure our team is fully rewarded for its brilliant work too.”

Mr McNally, who is overseeing the masterplan of the £1 billion St James Quarter, said: “Employee ownership is a natural route for us as the business goes into its next chapter.

“The business is now mature and responsibility for continuing to grow our reputation is shared between all of us, the beginning of a new era that we are all looking forward to.”

AMA joins Scottish firms Page\Park, Collective Architecture, Anderson Bell Christie and Archetype in the growing number of architectural practices choosing the employee ownership model.

AMA was guided by Ownership Associates which has helped more than 60 businesses through the process.