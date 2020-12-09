AndMunch serves up a solution for ‘micro events’

New marketplace

Dining suppliers are adapting to survive

Caterers are turning to a new online marketplace to help them adapt to the Covid-controlled dining experience.

A survey by the Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS) revealed that over 60% feared the pandemic would put them out of business as large gatherings were banned.

But many have adapted their services to cater for ‘micro events’ involving smaller numbers of diners.

Now they are being assisted by the ‘AndMunch’ platform, launched by the independent catering management company, strEAT events to increase the visibility of small businesses.

It enables consumers to find and book independent caterers and bars for small-scale events.

Vanessa Gilpin, director of ‘AndMunch’, said: “Where corporate events and large-scale festivals have quietened we are seeing an increased demand for wedding catering and outdoor corporate events.

“Small businesses have been especially flexible. For example, when wedding numbers were restricted they adapted their services quickly and found a new market of clients who want great food for smaller numbers.”

The new platform has proved popular with more than 30 caterers including street-food style suppliers signed up with the ambition to connect more suppliers and customers in 2021.

Johnstone-based caterer, Papamac’s, is one supplier benefiting from the platform.

Scott Keenan from Papamac’s said: “The platform allows us to add a face to the name and show our versatility. As well as offering the client a seamless search experience, it gives them that immediate flavour of who we are and how our brand can fit in with their plans.”