AM Bid’s Gray to help steer APMP business plan

Elected to international board

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Honour: David Gray

The Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP) has elected David Gray, managing director of Scotland’s largest bid and tender specialists AM Bid, to its International Board of Directors for 2021-2022.

Mr Gray, who is based in Midlothian, will begin his two-year tenure in January.

He is thought to be one of the first Scots to attain this position with the bid world’s professional membership association, which is headquartered in the USA and has over 10,000 members worldwide.

When he takes up the post next month, he will join some of the world’s leading bidding and proposal professionals in helping develop, maintain and implement the association’s business plan.

“Serving the APMP as an International Board Director is a prestigious and important role, and one I’m extremely proud of,” said Mr Gray.

“I’m passionate about building on the international work I’ve done both at AM Bid and with APMP, and I’m really excited about working with a dynamic board to lead the development of the association’s international strategy and vision.

“It’s an honour to be elected by an international board of my professional peers and I’m thankful to those across the globe who encouraged and supported my nomination for the role.”

Incoming APMP Chair Krystn Macomber said: “This year was challenging for all of us, but our board stepped up in meaningful ways to continue to move our association forward and execute on our strategic plan.

“With the addition of our new directors, we will have access to a breadth of experience and perspectives that will keep us strong and striving for success during these unique times.”

Gray joined AM Bid in 2016 and was appointed managing director in October 2019, with founder Andrew Morrison taking up the position of business development director.