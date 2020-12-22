Alcohol-free spirit from Fife hits shelves at Harrods

Drinks contract

Harrods now stocks the Fife drink

Scotland’s first alcohol-free spirit made from land and sea botanicals, is now on sale at the Harrods department store in London.

Feragaia (/fe-ra-guy-a/), which was first produced in Fife a year ago, was brought to the attention of the store’s buyer at Scotland’s Speciality Food Show in January.

Bill Garnock, co-founder of Feragaia, said: “Our inaugural year has not been without its challenges, but it is wonderful that a conversation I had in January at Scotland’s Speciality Food Show in Glasgow, has resulted in a supply contract with Harrods.

“Our bottles are sitting prominently in a five-star display, rubbing shoulders with other leading drinks brands.

“I can’t quite believe that we launched a year ago, and have endured the worst pandemic of recent years, but we’ve had this success. It’s what dreams are made of!”

He added: “Exhibitions and events like this are vital in seeking opportunities in new and existing markets, and ultimately, it was meeting a Harrods buyer there, that led to this significant opportunity.”

The company will be hiring a business development executive, whilst focusing on upscaling production and operations, which in turn will allow for Feragaia to focus on bolstering its domestic market, as well as explore export opportunities in the Middle East and North America.

Fife Council’s Economic Development team supported the company. Ann Camus, enterprise and business development manager at the council, said: “Feragaia is a fantastic example of a start-up business, which has benefited enormously from our Trade Development Programme.

“Attending exhibitions, which allow for the showcase of products and services, opportunities to meet buyers face to face, and to develop brand awareness, creates the opportunity to expand domestically as well as internationally.”