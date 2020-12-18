Aberdein Considine hires Brown to lead mortgage ops

Mortgage advice

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its national financial services team with the appointment of Greig Brown as mortgage operations director.

Mr Brown, who brings almost 20 years’ experience in financial services, joins Aberdein Considine from Mortgage Advice Bureau in Scotland where he was head of operations.

He will be based at the firm’s office in Multrees Walk, Edinburgh, and his new role will see him take on overall responsibility for all mortgage operations and mortgage advisers across 19 offices.

Mr Brown is CEMAP qualified and has developed an extensive knowledge of the mortgage and protection market during his career, which has also included senior positions with HSBC.

He has undertaken a range of leadership roles including in premium relationship banking, mortgage advice and protection, as well as having responsibility for training and key projects.

His appointment reflects the significant growth of the firm’s financial services offering, including an increase in the number of professional advisers and the opening of new branches over the last few years.

Allan Gardner, financial services director, said: “Greig joins us at an incredibly important time, both for our clients and the wider mortgage industry.”

Greig added: “Getting a mortgage and buying a new home are two of the biggest decisions anyone will make and getting the right independent advice is vital before you make any commitment.”