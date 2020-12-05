5G Centre hires McGuire as team expands

Technology

By a Daily Business reporter |

The Scotland 5G Centre has made the first of several appointments that will see the team expand in size within the first quarter of 2021 in preparation to deliver its 5G strategy and a network of innovation hubs for Scotland.

Brad McGuire has been appointed as Programme Manager to maximise the benefits arising from the three flagship 5G projects funded by the Centre, working alongside the universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde, and Scottish Futures Trust respectively. All three are crucial to accelerate the 5G eco-system for Scotland.

He will also be responsible for the Centre’s S5GConnect programme, establishing a series of hubs across Scotland, the first of which is due to open in Alloa by May 2021.

Mr McGuire was previously with Glasgow City Council where he led a team delivering a landmark digital connectivity infrastructure project. His experience spans consultancy and operational roles in digital telecoms, infrastructure, business and IT for the private and public sectors.

Paul Coffey, chief executive of The Scotland 5G Centre, said: We’ve had a tremendous first year, and now we need to expand our team to ramp up our operations and ensure we can deliver critical 5G testbed and infrastructure projects, each of which will bring enormous advantages to businesses and organisations across Scotland, including those in rural areas.”

Funded by the Scottish Government, the Centre works at a national level to stimulate economic development and promote the benefits to society of 5G connectivity.