40 jobs lost as Allander Print falls into administration

Assets sold

Forty jobs have been lost following the administration of an Edinburgh-based commercial printing company.

Allander Print, which was founded in 1995 and was named Scotland’s printer of the year in 2016 and 2017, ran into “unsustainable cash-flow problems stemming from the current Covid-19 restrictions”, according to business advisory firm FRP.

FRP partners Tom MacLennan and Iain Fraser have sold the intellectual property and goodwill assets of the East Telferton company to Tempus IME, also based in the city.

Two Allander staff have been retained to assist with administration and site clearance.

Robert Dryburgh, managing director of Tempus IME, said: “Allander Print is a highly prestigious brand with a long history of quality and customer service.

“The company has been adversely affected by Covid-19 like numerous companies all over the UK.

“Tempus, with its unique business model, will be able to support the existing Allander customers and will be introducing new innovations built around excellent customer support.”

Mr MacLennan said: “We are delighted to have sold the assets of Allander Print to Tempus IME and wish the new owners every success with their plans.

“We will now focus on liaising with all relevant agencies, including PACE, to ensure every possible assistance is provided to the staff during this difficult time.”