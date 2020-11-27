Two key promotions at Cushman & Wakefield

Real estate

Claire Peebles and Conor Nisbet

Real estate agency Cushman & Wakefield has announced two promotions within its Scottish operation.

Claire Peebles and Conor Nisbet, who are both based in the Glasgow office, have stepped up to become Senior Surveyors.

Stuart Dorward, Head of Scotland for Cushman & Wakefield, said: “It hasn’t been an easy year for anyone, which makes their achievements during this time all the more impressive. Both have adapted tremendously well to the new working practices.

“These promotions are a testament to the hard work and effort demonstrated by them and those that supported them on their journey.”

Ms Peebles, who joined the company in 2018, works in asset services in the office, retail and food and beverage sectors.

Mr Nisbet, who began his career at the firm as a graduate in 2015, joined the healthcare valuation & advisory team in April 2019 and values care homes, children’s day nurseries, health centres, pharmacies and dentists for lenders, institutional investors and REITs.

Alan Thomson has joined the valuation & advisory team in Scotland as an associate.

He joined from Lambert Smith Hampton where he spent more than 12 years.

He is focusing on residential development sites, Build to Rent (BTR), Private Rented Sector (PRS), Purpose Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) and residential investment portfolios.