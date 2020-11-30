Thornton switches from Culverwell to Lismore

Real estate

Real estate investment and development firm Lismore Real Estate Advisors has appointed Chris Thornton as an associate.

Mr Thornton joins the Edinburgh team from Culverwell where he has worked for five years. He has experience in retail investment, consultancy and agency and has recently completed the IPF Diploma in Real Estate Investment and Finance.

A member of the RICS, Mr Thornton has advised a range of investors, landlords and occupiers, including Mas Real Estate, Northern & Midland Holdings, Artisan Real Estate, LCP and Hudson Advisors.

He said: “Lismore is a new and vibrant business and I’m excited to be joining at this time. I look forward to working with the team and supporting the further development of Lismore within the Scottish market.”

Lismore director Richard Mackie added: “Chris has already gained valuable experience in the Scottish marketplace”

The firm was set up in March by by former JLL investment directors, Chris Macfarlane, Simon Cusiter, Colin Finlayson and Richard Mackie. It has advised on more than £100m of Scottish investment transactions.