Main Menu

Real estate

Thornton switches from Culverwell to Lismore

| November 30, 2020

Real estate investment and development firm Lismore Real Estate Advisors has appointed Chris Thornton as an associate.

Mr Thornton joins the Edinburgh team from Culverwell where he has worked for five years. He has experience in retail investment, consultancy and agency and has recently completed the IPF Diploma in Real Estate Investment and Finance.

A member of the RICS, Mr Thornton has advised a range of investors, landlords and occupiers, including Mas Real Estate, Northern & Midland Holdings, Artisan Real Estate, LCP and Hudson Advisors.

He said: “Lismore is a new and vibrant business and I’m excited to be joining at this time. I look forward to working with the team and supporting the further development of Lismore within the Scottish market.”

Lismore director Richard Mackie added: “Chris has already gained valuable experience in the Scottish marketplace”

The firm was set up in March by by former JLL investment directors, Chris Macfarlane, Simon Cusiter, Colin Finlayson and Richard Mackie. It has advised on more than £100m of Scottish investment transactions.

Appointments, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds hires HSBC’s Nunn as chief executive

Charlie Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio Lloyds Banking Group, which embraces Bank of Scotland, ScottishRead More

David Blanchflower

Blanchflower takes Glasgow role weeks after Stirling spat

David Blanchflower: new role Economist David “Danny” Blanchflower is taking up a new role atRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.