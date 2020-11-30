Thomas takes chair at Scottish Investment Operations

Investment

Denise Thomas: stepping up

Scottish Investment Operations (SIO) has appointed Denise Thomas as its chairman, replacing Pauline Burns who has held the position since 2017.

Ms Thomas is commercial & client operations director at Standard Life Aberdeen where she is responsible for the oversight and governance of third-party administrators, estate management, global supplier management, derivatives controls and client money.

Prior to joining SLA in 1999 she worked for Ernst & Young, East of Scotland Water and Scottish Power. She has been a board director of SIO since 2018.

SIO focuses on the operational support for fund management, asset servicing and investment banking companies based in Scotland.

Raymond Wales, chief executive of SIO, said: “Denise has been an outstanding member of our board for the last two years.

“It has been a year of significant and unique challenge across all of our membership. Through active and collective participation, we have discussed our common issues in confidence and worked together to implement best solutions and practices. The sessions we have organised in 2020 have increased 5-fold and have had record participation.

“Scotland’s financial services has a great global reputation but this year, more than ever before, our great strength has been our unity. Together with the rest of the board, Denise has been a passionate driver of that collaboration.

“I’d also like to thank Pauline for her insight and drive to get SIO to where it is today”.