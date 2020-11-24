Sunak to unveil prosperity fund and jobs help

Spending Review

Rishi Sunak: ‘jobs are number one priority’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a £4.6 billion package to help the unemployed back into work and commit to a new UK Shared Prosperity Fund to replace the structural funds from the EU.

Mr Sunak, who will deliver his Spending Review on Wednesday, insisted that his “number one priority is to protect jobs and livelihoods”. He will also pledge more funding to repair Britain’s potholed roads and top up spending on the police and NHS. However, he is likely to announce a public sector pay freeze.

He is expected to confirm a change in the measure of inflation and a £4 billion a year cut in the foreign aid budget. Ministers will introduce legislation to allow spending on foreign aid to be kept at a reduced level for several years. There were late calls to change his mind from senior figures including former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson and ex-foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“This Spending Review will ensure hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported and protected in the acute phase of this crisis and beyond with a multibillion package of investment to ensure that no-one is left without hope or opportunity,” he said in a statement ahead of the announcement.

He said his support for the jobless would include £2.9bn for a new Restart jobs scheme and £1.4bn to expand the Jobcentre Plus agency.

The Federation of Small Businesses National Chairman Mike Cherry, said: “This Government has said it wants the UK to be the best place in the world to start and grow a business. Tomorrow, we need to see it making good on that commitment.

“Lowering national insurance contributions for employers, which serve as a jobs tax, and launching a Kickstart Start-Up scheme would go a long way to spurring job and business creation in the economy, paving the way for a sustainable recovery across the whole of the UK.

“Small employers have been hurt by the unexpected apparent removal of the Job Retention Bonus. We hope to see this issue addressed tomorrow.

“Equally, too many – including those running companies, home-based businesses, the newly self-employed and those down supply chains in hard-hit sectors – are still being overlooked. That urgently needs to change.

“Clarity around what will replace EU funding streams that facilitate crucial business support at the local level is long overdue, and we look forward to details on the future UK Shared Prosperity Fund tomorrow. It’s vital that – as we emerge from such a difficult year – this funding is protected.”

Matthew Fell, CBI UK Chief Policy Director, said: “COVID-19 has swept away many job opportunities, for young people in particular.

“The Chancellor has been tireless in his efforts to protect jobs throughout the crisis and, as the UK begins to eye a recovery in 2021, attention is rightly turning to how to create new jobs.

“The scarring effects of long-term unemployment are all too real, so the sooner more people can get back into work the better.”

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish administrations have urged Mr Sunak not to overlook the needs of the devolved nations.

