Students swap bar work for jobs with energy firm

Initiative to help young

Ainsleigh Beattie: ‘it was perfect timing for me’

An energy company and a university have teamed up to provide 90 jobs and vital work experience to help students who have lost their jobs in the hospitality and retail trades.

Together Energy is providing opportunities for students at Strathclyde University who would normally be working in bars, restaurants and shops to supplement their income whilst studying.

The university identified potential students, across all year groups, in most need who were invited to attend an interview for the programme.

They undertook four weeks training at home and are now working remotely 15 hours a week in the evenings after their university work has finished.

Paul Richards, chief executive at Clydebank-based Together Energy, said: “The job market has been hugely challenging and we recognised the difficulties students were facing with the closure of so many bars, restaurants and shops.

“We had a number of vacancies and already have a partnership with the University of Strathclyde having created an exclusive business access degree course for our staff, and it just made sense to reach out and see what we could do.

“As well as earning a wage the students are also gaining valuable work experience and skills that will really help them when they are ready for the job market full-time.”

The students are working across various departments in the business and are assigned a mentor to provide help when needed.

Ainsleigh Beattie, who lives with her grandmother in Castlemilk, is studying for a Masters in Environmental Engineering and has just started with Together Energy.

She said: “I was paid off from my retail job and I had an internship all lined up for the summer and that was also cancelled so when the opportunity arose with Together Energy I jumped at it as it was just perfect timing for me.”