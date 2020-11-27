Stobo Castle joins list of hotels shutting for winter

Venue in hibernation

Stobo Castle (pic: Terry Murden)

Stobo Castle hotel and health Spa has decided to extend its closure until the end of February because of the current pandemic restrictions.

The venue near Peebles had pencilled in 1 January 1 as a provisional date for reopening, but today Elliott Winyard, managing director said it would not reopen until 1 March.

“Once again, we would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding regarding our decision to temporarily close,” he said.

“With no indication of when the current restrictions will be relaxed, unfortunately our planned reopening date of 1 January 2021 now seems unrealistic and we have therefore extended our closure until 1 March 2021.

The hotel is the latest top venue to shut for winter. Others include Gleneagles and Auchrannie resort.