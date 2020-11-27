Main Menu

Venue in hibernation

Stobo Castle joins list of hotels shutting for winter

| November 27, 2020
Stobo Castle exterior

Stobo Castle (pic: Terry Murden)

Stobo Castle hotel and health Spa has decided to extend its closure until the end of February because of the current pandemic restrictions.

The venue near Peebles had pencilled in 1 January 1 as a provisional date for reopening, but today Elliott Winyard, managing director said it would not reopen until 1 March.

“Once again, we would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding regarding our decision to temporarily close,” he said.

“With no indication of when the current restrictions will be relaxed, unfortunately our planned reopening date of 1 January 2021 now seems unrealistic and we have therefore extended our closure until 1 March 2021.

The hotel is the latest top venue to shut for winter. Others include Gleneagles and Auchrannie resort.

Auchrannie shuts as hotels call for more clarity

News, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

TSB Edinburgh

TSB’s future uncertain as Spanish bank merger fails

Head office in Edinburgh awaits developments (pic: Terry Murden) TSB could be back on theRead More

Royal Mail parcel post box (pic: Royal Mail)

Black Friday boom puts pressure on delivery firms

Parcel deliveries have shot up Online sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to increaseRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.