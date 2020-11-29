Shock cup defeat sparks protest by Celtic fans

Scottish League Cup

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Strain game: Neil Lennon’s under pressure (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic 0 Ross County 2

Celtic Park

The faith which the Celtic board has in Neil Lennon will be tested to the full after the club’s first cup loss in 36 games sparked protests outside Parkhead.

In the wake of the midweek Europa League exit, the Parkhead boss insisted he had the “full support” of major shareholder Dermot Desmond and chief executive Peter Lawwell.

However, Lennon must be worried that stance will change in the wake of a miserable result against the Highlanders – their first victory at Celtic Park in 13 attempts.

Irate supporters gathered outside the stadium after the cup loss calling for their manager and Lawwell to go, with police at the scene.

With just two wins from their last ten games in all competitions, the statistics tell their own story.

Add to that questionable recruitment and so many players underperforming, and the case against the manager is a tough one to defend.

Anger: Fans outside Celtic Park (pic: SNS Group)

“If you keep losing games, there is an expectation at this club, there’s a demand for excellence and there’s a demand for wins – I am fully aware of that,” he said.

“I am not standing here like the happy clapper saying everything’s okay, because it’s not.

“But we’ll do everything we can, if I’ve still got the opportunity to do that, to turn things around.

“Today’s result wouldn’t have helped, put it that way.”

County thoroughly deserved the win to progress to the quarter-finals, goals in each half from Ross Stewart (penalty) and Alex Iacovitti completed the famous victory which broke Celtic’s dominance of domestic silverware.

The Glasgow side had won every trophy since 2017 but have now suffered four successive home defeats for the first time since 1958.

“We have lost one trophy, that’s gone,” added Lennon. “Our priority is the league, it always is, every time we come into a season.

“We are out of Europe, so it’s not been great, but there’s plenty of time to turn it around. But it’s alright me saying that, we have to show it with action now.”

Celtic’s bid for an historic 10th league title in a row is also under threat, with arch rivals Rangers 11 points ahead having played two games more.