Shepherd and Wedderburn sees busy deal flow

Corporate finance

George Frier: ‘We have seen some excellent valuations’

Legal firm Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported a busy first half of deal activity despite the challenging environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm’s corporate finance lawyers advised on deals with a combined value exceeding £2 billion in the six months to 31 October.

These included completion of a number of deals for start-ups and scale-ups, indicating that momentum was beginning to rebuild following the initial market challenges caused by lockdown in the spring and early summer.

Notable deals during this period included the takeovers of IndigoVision Group by Motorola and of Glasgow-based life sciences company Collagen Solutions by Rosen’s Diversified. The team also advised on a number of energy-related deals in oil & gas and renewables.

George Frier, head of corporate finance, said: “In the late spring, there was undoubtedly a slowdown as transactions that were not on the verge of completion went into a holding pattern while diligence was re-verified and buyers and funders confirmed their positions.

“Where fundamentals were strong and the core business was well placed to ride out the pandemic, we have seen some excellent valuations and strategic plays including by overseas buyers and investors. We have also seen a resurgence of fund raises for early stage/growth companies.”