RoslinCT doubles BioQuarter facility for gene therapy

50 skilled jobs

Janet Downie: ‘dawn of a new era’

RoslinCT is doubling its capacity at Edinburgh BioQuarter to deliver cell and gene therapies on a commercial scale.

The Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) will create more than 50 jobs. There are also plans to grow a talent pool and launch a training academy.

A spin out from Roslin Cells, once part of the world-famous Roslin Institute which cloned Dolly the Sheep, RoslinCT was established in 2015 to focus on innovative third-party cell therapy manufacturing.

The CDMO became the first tenant at NINE, BioQuarter’s innovation centre where it has grown incrementally from a headcount of 28 and will reach over 100 in 2021.

Aside from an Innovate UK grant, company growth has been generated through business services.

Janet Downie, CEO of RoslinCT, said: “Our new manufacturing facility at BioQuarter marks the dawn of a new era for RoslinCT.

“We are an international business, and our vision is to be a world-leading Cell and Gene therapy hub. Being located at BioQuarter is important to us as it uniquely brings business and research together with one of the largest hospitals in the country.”

BioQuarter is a partnership between City of Edinburgh Council, NHS Lothian, Scottish Enterprise and University of Edinburgh.

The 167-acre site lies just three miles south of Edinburgh city centre and 8,000 people work and study within its boundary.

Anna Stamp, Interim programme director for BioQuarter, said: “This is great news for RoslinCT and is a real success story for BioQuarter.

“Roslin CT is a company which has successfully taken root and grown here and is an exemplar of our vision for BioQuarter to transform in to Edinburgh’s £1 billion health innovation district.”