Record owner closing print plants; new Cairn Energy chair

Daily Business Live

7am: Reach consolidates

Newspaper group Reach, publisher of the Daily Record, Express and numerous local titles, has announced closure of two of its print works as sales continue to fall.

The company said it has recently announced plans to consolidate its printing operations to achieve further efficiencies.

“A consultation on these proposals, which would involve closure of two of its six printing sites, is ongoing.”

In a trading update for the five months to 22 November it reported a decline in print revenue of 19.6% which contributed to a 13.9% fall in group revenue. Digital revenue grew 16.2%.

The group expects these trends of strong digital growth and resilient circulation to continue into December, while recognising that the current macroeconomic uncertainties make forecasting more challenging.

The operating margin in the second half is expected to be materially ahead of the first half.

The Group completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% in Independent Star on 24 November, bringing the number of newspapers it publishes in Ireland – North and South – to eight, plus one female lifestyle magazine (RSVP) and six online titles (Irishmirror.ie, Dublin Live, Cork Beo, Belfast Live, RSVP Live and Buzz.ie).

The group has continued to generate healthy levels of cash during the period and is forecast to retain a strong positive cash position at year-end despite incurring one off cash costs associated with the transformation programme and other historical items.

Jim Mullen, chief executive, said: “The headwinds from COVID-19 have been considerable, but while we remain mindful of potential impacts from the current lockdowns, we approach the end of the year with a strong and growing digital business, resilient print circulation sales, and a new, efficient operating model.”

New Cairn Energy chairman

Cairn Energy has appointed Nicoletta Giadrossi chairman with effect from 1 January. She will succeed Ian Tyler who, after seven years on the Cairn board including six as chairman, announced in May this year that he would retire on appointment of a successor.

Ms Giadrossi is one of the company’s existing non-executive directors and was appointed in January 2017. She has extensive experience in oil and gas and other energy markets, both in executive and non-executive roles, including wide engagement on Environmental, Social and Governance issues.

Wetherspoon chairman objects to regulations

Tim Martin, executive chairman of pubs chain Wetherspoon, said: “It is very disappointing that yet another raft of regulations has been introduced which has effectively closed half our pubs. In reality, the government has extended a form of lockdown, by stealth, in large swathes of the country.

“There has been no evidence of widespread transmission of the coronavirus in pubs, as the Test and Trace system has evidenced.”

Capita in talks

Capita, the consulting, transformation and digital services business, said it notes media speculation regarding the potential sale of its Education Software Solutions business and confirms it has entered into exclusive talks with Montagu.

Services optimism falls

Optimism across the service sector tumbled in the last three months, hit by a resurgence in Covid-19 infections and fresh lockdown measures, according to the latest Quarterly Service Sector Survey from the CBI.

Sentiment about the general business situation across business and professional services firms came in at -21%. That compares to +9% in the three months to August.

Sentiment also declined among firms working in consumer services, coming in at -34% compared to -20% in the three months to August.

Markets cautious over Brexit talks

The FTSE 100 was expected to slip amid uncertainty over the Brexit trade negotiations.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier is said to be having second thoughts about visiting the UK this weekend for talks due to British intransigence.

Traders and business leaders still believe that a deal will be done but a lack of clarity as the clock ticks down to the deadline is causing some nervousness.

Adding to concern is a worry that taxes will have to rise. A growing number of economists believe VAT and income tax may be lifted to fill the hole in the public finances left by Covid-19.

The FTSE 100 was being called down by IG Index traders by 14 points to 6347.

Japan’s Nikkei stock average ended at its highest since April 1991 as it rallied for the fourth session in a row to close 0.41% higher, buoyed by hopes of economic recovery and strong corporate earnings, after progress in COVID-19 vaccine development.

Easing US political uncertainty and signs of pick-up in the Chinese economy also lifted sentiment.