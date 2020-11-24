Pawprint smashes through £400k crowdfund target

Eco app

Christian Arno: power to change the world

Eco tech business Pawprint has achieved its £400,000 crowdfunding target in under a week.

Hosted by Crowdcube, Pawprint’s second crowdfund launched last Wednesday and has already raised £427,000 from 241 investors.

Investments, from as little as £10, have been received for an equity stake in the business and the opportunity to have a say on the development of the product.

Founded by entrepreneur and Lingo24 founder Christian Arno, Pawprint brings together technology, behavioural science and carbon data in one easy to use platform.

Empowering everyone to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprints. Scientifically backed by the leading expert in carbon data – Mike Berners-Lee, Pawprint is the first eco companion tool that encompasses all aspects of life – combining home, work and beyond.

Founded in 2019 the business has seen demand for its online tool ramp up during 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic has shone a spotlight on the need for urgent climate action, including the Government’s pledge to build back better and build back greener.

The business has, to date, raised over £1 million from angel investors – including early backers of Tesla, Amazon and Spotify and a successful 300% overfunded crowdfund in May 2020 which saw the likes of James Watt (Brewdog) and Hugh Little (Aberdeen Asset) invest. The free Pawprint consumer product, launched earlier this year, has attracted 2.5k registrations and has 4k unique monthly visitors.

Alongside the current crowdfund, Pawprint also announced that global investment company Standard Life Aberdeen have joined multinational brewery and pub chain BrewDog in using Pawprint For Business to engage their employees on sustainability.

Christian Arno, founder of Pawprint says; “If 2020 has taught us anything it’s that collective effort has the power to change the world and tackling an issue on the scale of climate change needs everyone, all of us working together united against climate change.

“Pawprint allows us all to become experts, informed on how to take action but to do this on our terms and in our own way.”

