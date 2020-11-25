NorthEdge backs security software firm Altia-ABM MBO

Expansion planned

John Boyle: steps down as chairman

Altia-ABM, a Scotland-based global leader in specialist investigation and covert operation software, has been acquired in a private equity-backed management buyout.

The company develops specialist investigation software for government departments and law enforcement agencies in the UK, Canada and Australia and has customers in 17 countries.

Private equity firm NorthEdge has supported the MBO led by CEO Rob Sinclair.

NorthEdge’s support will also help the business to expand its target market to an increased range of private sector customers and additional international territories, both organically and through acquisitions of companies with complementary technologies and customers.

Mr Sinclair said: “We’re an ambitious business and we’re proud of our success so far. Our proposition is expanding to meet the ever-changing digital landscape and having an investment partner like NorthEdge ensures we can build on that even further.”

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

John Boyle, chairman, said: “We have built the company into an international leader, respected by police forces, governments and tax authorities around the world.

“It is a Scottish success story in a very challenging business climate and we firmly believe the group will go from strength to strength as a result of this tremendous investment by NorthEdge.”

Mr Boyle, who will step down as chairman, invested in the business in 2003 with founders Ian Watson and Rodney Orr.

Kevin O’Loughlin, investment director at NorthEdge will join the Altia-ABM board and Simon Hook will become chairman.

Mr O’Loughlin added: “The business’ track record, long-term customer relationships and its proven resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic quickly demonstrated to us that this is a business with growth embedded into its core, operating in an attractive market.

“This is a really exciting partnership for NorthEdge and Altia-ABM, and we are looking forward to supporting Rob and the team with their exciting growth plans over the coming years.”

NorthEdge was advised by KPMG (corporate finance & financial due diligence), GRAPH (customer due diligence), Pinsent Masons (legal) and Crosslake (tech due diligence).

Altia-ABM was advised by Aequitas (corporate finance) and Vialex (legal). Browne Jacobson advised management.