North secures another top sports event IT deal

Network contract

Scott McEwan: lasting legacy

IT network company North has added another high profile sporting event to its roster of clients.

North will enable delivery of critical network and telecommunications services across all competition and non-competition venues at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It has experience in providing similar services at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as multiple Ryder Cups and The Open Golf Championships.

The company was created by the merger of Scotland-based Boston Networks with PEL Services, 2020 Vision Systems, Pinacl Solutions and Pinacl Global Delivery Alliance.

Scott McEwan, group executive director, said: “We are extremely proud to support Birmingham 2022, and look forward to working with local organisations to leave a lasting legacy for the West Midlands and further afield across the UK.”