Main Menu

Network contract

North secures another top sports event IT deal

| November 30, 2020
Scott McEwan of North

Scott McEwan: lasting legacy

IT network company North has added another high profile sporting event to its roster of clients.

North will enable delivery of critical network and telecommunications services across all competition and non-competition venues at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It has experience in providing similar services at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, as well as multiple Ryder Cups and The Open Golf Championships.

The company was created by the merger of Scotland-based Boston Networks with PEL Services, 2020 Vision Systems, Pinacl Solutions and Pinacl Global Delivery Alliance.

Scott McEwan, group executive director, said: “We are extremely proud to support Birmingham 2022, and look forward to working with local organisations to leave a lasting legacy for the West Midlands and further afield across the UK.” 

Enterprise, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

FreeFlow Technologies

New R&D facility for e-bike motor pioneer FreeFlow

Neil MacMartin, left, with chief engineer Andy Pollock Electric bike motor pioneer FreeFlow Technologies, chairedRead More

Jackie Waring and Rachel Jones

Final call to enter AccelerateHER Awards

Jackie Waring of Investing Women and previous award winner Rachel Jones Although the deadline isRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.