Offices for Summers-Inman and Randolph Hill

Property briefs

Construction and property consultancy Summers-Inman has relocated its Edinburgh office to a 2,400 sq ft unit in New Mart Road.

The larger premises have been taken on an initial five-year lease and allow the Newcastle-based company to build on a series of significant contract wins.

The company has operated its Scottish base from nearby Craiglockhart Avenue.

Aynsley Cheatley, pictured, regional managing director (Scotland) said: “During 2019 it became clear we were outgrowing our main office where we had been operating from for nearly seven years and started to look at alternative options.”

Summers-Inman also has offices in Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, London and Manchester

Randolph Hill moves to Redheughs Rigg

Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group has relocated to a new 4,000 sq ft group headquarters in the Redheughs Rigg Business Park in Edinburgh’s South Gyle.

Managing director Peter McCormick said: “The new head office will enable us to enhance the support we provide and give us room for further growth across the group.

Founded in 1985, Randolph Hill currently owns and operates six nursing homes across central and east Scotland providing residential nursing care for more than 350 residents and employing over 500 members of staff.