McQueens sees 30% growth in doorstep deliveries

Capacity doubles

McQueens growth has not been affected by the pandemic

A growing popularity for doorstep milk deliveries during lockdown has helped drive a 30% growth in sales at McQueens Dairies.

Customers are increasingly persuaded to swap the supermarket for the traditional early morning milk van and the company now has more than 100,000 delivery customers across Scotland and the north of England.

It has also seen more consumers rejecting plastic in favour of returnable bottles which now account for around 25% of deliveries.

It has invested in its 6.5 acre dairy facility in East Kilbride, formerly owned by Muller and Wiseman Dairies, which it acquired last year. It includes an enhanced glass bottling line.

This year’s growth in turnover is similar to the rise achieved in 2018-2019 and the payroll has grown by about 100.

Mick McQueen, chairman, said: “Our doorstep milk delivery business was growing significantly before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country but we have witnessed significantly faster growth. We have seen a clear change in consumer buying habits in recent months.”

The company, which was founded by Mr McQueen and his wife Meg in 1995, has opened a depot in Stockton-on-Tees and is looking at other locations across Scotland and the north of England to meet demand, and to recruit more milk delivery staff.

“It is also very pleasing to be able to buy more raw milk from First Milk, a dairy farmer owned co-operative that has been supplying us for many years,” he said.

“If the business maintains its growth levels, as we expect it to, we will be buying even more – helping support family farming businesses.”