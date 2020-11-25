McLaren returns home to key role at PwC

Business restructuring

PwC has expanded its business restructuring services practice in Scotland with the appointment of Nick McLaren as a director.

Mr McLaren has returned to PwC Scotland from the firm’s restructuring practice in Australia where he advised a wide range of businesses across sectors including retail and real estate in both public and private sectors, most latterly focusing on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A chartered accountant, he qualified with PwC in Edinburgh before moving to Sydney in 2013.

He said: “It has been a difficult year for businesses across Scotland and I’m looking forward to working with our clients to steer a passage through these challenges and helping them get in shape for the recovery.”

Jason Higgs, head of business restructuring services at PwC Scotland, added: “With ten years’ experience of advisory work on two continents he brings huge knowledge to our team and will be a real asset for us as we help our clients prepare for the post-Covid landscape.”