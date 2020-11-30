Lloyds hires HSBC’s Nunn as chief executive

New bank chief

Charlie Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio

Lloyds Banking Group, which embraces Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows and Halifax, has appointed HSBC wealth boss Charlie Nunn as group chief executive to succeed Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Mr Nunn joined HSBC in 2011 and has been global chief executive, wealth and personal banking since February 2018.

He will earn a basic salary of £ 1,125,000 and a fixed share award of £ 1 ,050,000 as well as a flexible benefit funding of 4% of basic salary.

He began his career at Accenture where he worked for 13 years in the US, France, Switzerland and the UK and became a partner. He then moved to McKinsey & Co. as a senior Partner for five years.

Charlie Nunn: feeling lucky

Robin Budenberg, non-executive director and incoming chairman from 1 January, said “I am excited about Charlie’s vision for Lloyds Banking Group, as well as his passion for and commitment to our purpose of helping Britain prosper. Given his career track record, he will bring world class operational, technology and strategic expertise to build on the strengths of the existing management team.”

Mr Nunn said “I feel particularly lucky to be joining Lloyds Banking Group at this important time. Lloyds’ history, exceptional people and leading position in the UK means it is uniquely placed to define the future of exceptional customer service in UK financial services. I look forward to building on the work of António and the team and their commitment to helping Britain prosper.”

The appointment follows a rigorous selection process managed by Robin Budenberg, Lord Blackwell and Alan Dickinson, deputy chairman and senior independent director.

The date at which Mr Nunn takes up his role will be subject to agreement with his current employer where his contract of employment contains a six month notice period and up to six months’ post termination restrictions.

In the event that Mr Horta-Osório steps down ahead of Mr Nunn’s appointment, William Chalmers, group chief financial officer, is expected to take on the additional role of acting group CEO for the interim period.

… more follows