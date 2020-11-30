Main Menu

New bank chief

Lloyds hires HSBC’s Nunn as chief executive

| November 30, 2020
Lloyds Banking Group

Charlie Nunn will replace Antonio Horta-Osorio

Lloyds Banking Group, which embraces Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows and Halifax, has appointed HSBC wealth boss Charlie Nunn as group chief executive to succeed Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Mr Nunn joined HSBC in 2011 and has been global chief executive, wealth and personal banking since February 2018.

He will earn a basic salary of £ 1,125,000  and a fixed share award of £ 1 ,050,000 as well as a flexible benefit funding of 4% of basic salary.

He began his career at Accenture where he worked for 13 years in the US, France, Switzerland and the UK and became a partner. He then moved to McKinsey & Co. as a senior Partner for five years.

Charlie Nunn

Charlie Nunn: feeling lucky

Robin Budenberg, non-executive director and incoming chairman from 1 January, said “I am excited about Charlie’s vision for Lloyds Banking Group, as well as his passion for and commitment to our purpose of helping Britain prosper. Given his career track record, he will bring world class operational, technology and strategic expertise to build on the strengths of the existing management team.”

Mr Nunn said “I feel particularly lucky to be joining Lloyds Banking Group at this important time. Lloyds’ history, exceptional people and leading position in the UK means it is uniquely placed to define the future of exceptional customer service in UK financial services. I look forward to building on the work of António and the team and their commitment to helping Britain prosper.”

The appointment follows a rigorous selection process managed by Robin Budenberg, Lord Blackwell and Alan Dickinson, deputy chairman and senior independent director.

The date at which Mr Nunn takes up his role will be subject to agreement with his current employer where his contract of employment contains a six month notice period and up to six months’ post termination restrictions.

In the event that Mr Horta-Osório steps down ahead of Mr Nunn’s appointment, William Chalmers, group chief financial officer, is expected to take on the additional role of acting group CEO for the interim period.

… more follows

News, Appointments, Finance & Law, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Stephen Bird

Standard Life Aberdeen puts Parmenion on sale

Stephen Bird: ‘intensely focused’ Standard Life Aberdeen’s new chief executive Stephen Bird is to announceRead More

James Withers

Food and drink chief hopeful of Brexit grace deal

James Withers: the Brexit transition period hasn’t actually happened (pic: Terry Murden) Food and drinkRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.