Frasers offer to Arcadia; Omega ‘encouraged’; Springfield PRS

8.15am: London flat

The FTSE 100 was struggling to stay in positive territory, trading at 6,370.55 +2.97 (0.047%) at the opening of the last session of a buoyant month.

7am: Frasers Arcadia offer confirmed

Frasers Group, the retail giant led by Mike Ashley, has confirmed a £50m loan offer to Sir Philip Green’s troubled Arcadia group which is preparing to appoint administrators

The company employs around 13,000 people and is behind high street brands such as Topshop, Burtons and Dorothy Perkins.

Frasers, which owns Sports Direct, Evans Cycles and Flannels, today said: “The company can confirm that it has made an offer and provided draft terms to the Arcadia Group for a loan of up to £50 million and is now awaiting a substantive response.”

The firm added: “Should the company and the Arcadia Group’s efforts to agree an emergency funding package fail and the Arcadia Group enter into administration, the company would be interested in participating in any sale process.”

New Lloyds CEO

Lloyds Banking Group has appointed HSBC wealth boss Charlie Nunn as group chief executive to succeed Antonio Horta-Osorio.

Mr Nunn joined HSBC in 2011 and has been global chief executive, wealth and personal banking since February 2018.

Springfield PRS approval

Springfield Properties, the Scottish housebuilder, has been granted planning approval for 75 homes to be built for the private rental sector at its Bertha Park Village in Perth. This marks Springfield’s entry into PRS housing, delivering purpose-built houses for families to rent, and is expected to provide the company with an additional, visible and secure revenue stream.

Scotgold begins production

Scottish gold mine company Scotgold is expected to start production today. CEO, Richard Gray, commented: “To be on the brink of first pour at the Cononish Gold and Silver Mine, despite the unprecedented challenge of navigating COVID-19 and associated lockdowns, is testament to the professionalism and hard work of both the team at Scotgold and all those connected with the project over the course of the year under review and beyond.

“The commencement of Phase 1 production at Cononish, which will become Scotland’s first commercial gold mine, will transform Scotgold into a production as well as a development and exploration company, one with a defined path to future growth.

“We have the funds in place to accelerate the Phase 2 development of the mine, which is targeting average annual gold equivalent production of 23,500oz compared to 9,910oz during Phase 1.

“As a result, Scotgold is ideally positioned to be at the heart of gold mining in Scotland for many years to come.”

Scotgold made a £2.5m loss before tax in the year to the end of June.

Omega Diagnostics ‘encouraged’

The Scottish food and drug testing company announced an expected loss in the first half but chairman William Rhodes said it expects to have a “significantly improved second half performance”.

“Our food Intolerance division is showing early signs of recovery,” it said.

“Achieving self-test regulatory approval in China for Food Detective is a significant milestone that underpins confidence, and we expect our renewed focus on the US market to bear fruit in the next financial year.

“We have a number of exciting opportunities in both antigen testing and antibody testing for COVID-19. We are very encouraged by recent news with a number of vaccine candidates demonstrating efficacy in producing an immune response as we believe testing will play a crucial role in any vaccine deployment.

“We continue to make progress to significantly increase lateral flow test capacity in our manufacturing site in Alva and are on target to reach a production capacity of 500,000 tests a week by the end of December.”

The loss before tax from continuing operations was in line with management’s expectation at £1.8m (2019: £409,519 loss).

Revenue from operations fell by 29% to £3.16m (2019: £4.46m) mainly due to previously flagged performance of the food intolerance division which saw revenue fall by 38% to £2.53m because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Markets

It may the last day of what will very likely be a record month for many equity markets but the FTSE 100 is expected to open 31 points lower at 6336.58, according to the spread betting firms as lockdown restrictions dampened recovery hopes. Brexit uncertainty also hangs over investor sentiment.

There is also concern over two big retail outcomes, with Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia group facing insolvency and Debenhams‘ talks reaching a crucial stage.

An informal gathering ahead of a two-day OPEC+ meeting seemingly failed to agree a plan to maintain production cuts through Q1, says Deutsche Bank.

A stronger-than-expected performance from China’s manufacturing sector last month was largely overlooked by markets in Asia.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 1.5% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.97%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was 0.79% lower.