Kitchin cooks up a partnership with Compass

Deal with chef

Partners: Tom Kitchin and David Hay

Celebrity chef Tom Kitchin is to work as a consultant to catering company Compass Scotland which has been launched as a distinct business within the global group.

The Michelin-starred cook, who runs his eponymous restaurant in Leith and others in Stockbridge and Gullane, will work as culinary ambassador for a new apprenticeship programme promoting good food and careers in the sector.

Compass operates at 300 sites and clients include organisations such as oil company Chrysaor, Edinburgh Zoo, the EICC and Merchiston School.

Managing director, David Hay, said: “This new era of Compass Scotland will take us from strength to strength, while recognising the need for our sector to focus on skills and development.

“At the heart of our business is the Scottish leadership group, a team of experts which continues to focus on learning, customer-focused service and sector innovation.

“The opportunities offered through our apprenticeship scheme will enable employees to change or enhance their careers and underlines how our business is committed to helping every colleague, partner and client realise their potential.

“Having started my own career with Compass at the age of 19 as a hospitality waiter, this is something I feel incredibly passionate about. I very much look forward to seeing the next generation of this fantastic industry develop in Scotland through this exciting programme.”

Speaking on his involvement, Tom Kitchin said: “I am really looking forward to working with Compass Scotland and the many exciting projects with the team, plus helping to bring through the next generation of Scottish hospitality.”

Compass Scotland will also continue building relationships with farmers and suppliers throughout Scotland, celebrating provenance and championing good quality produce.

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here