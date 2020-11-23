Main Menu

JD Sports in rescue talks with Debenhams

| November 23, 2020
Debenhams store Edinburgh

The leisurewear chain in keen to buy all the stores, says sources

JD Sports is said to be negotiating a takeover of Debenhams in a deal that could safeguard thousands of jobs.

The leisurewear retailer has begun talks with the department store chain’s administrators with a view to buying all 124 stores and taking on 12,000 staff.

Debenhams went into administration in April for the second time in two years but has renegotiated with landlords which has made it more of an attractive proposition to potential buyers.

Frasers group owner Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct, has been knocked back a few times after trying to seal a deal.

Sources told the Daily Mail that talks were now under way between JD Sports and Debenhams, but warned that a deal could not be guaranteed. 

News, Consumer & Retail, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Scottish timber

More Scots timber poised for use in UK construction

Scots timber is undergoing tests More Scottish timber could be used in UK construction followingRead More

Shoppers in masks

Holyrood urged to follow NI’s retail voucher scheme

A voucher scheme may entice shoppers (pic: Terry Murden) A Scottish retail chief is callingRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.