ITV News seeks staff cuts in regional offices

ITV is seeking cuts

ITV is inviting its regional news staff to apply for voluntary redundancy as part of a cost-cutting drive.

The company has contacted its 760-strong employees in its 11 regional offices, which include ITV Border, covering the south of Scotland and Cumbria.

The move is “with a view to making a small reduction in its overall headcount,” according to trade journal Broadcast.

Those interested in the offer are expected to leave by March next year. The initiative does not include ITV News London staff, who are employed by ITN.

It is understood no target has been set but is not expected to run too far into double figures and not all of those who ask to leave are expected to have their request granted.

If take-up is low ITV expected to seek to cuts to its regional regional budgets via operational savings.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall told an all-party parliamentary group in February that the broadcaster spends £120m per year on news and the audience for its 6pm regional bulletin had grown by nearly 10% since 2015.

She said recently that she anticipates cost savings will bring the broadcaster back to an even keel after a tough pandemic, which has seen advertising revenue dip 16% to £1bn for the nine months to 30 September.

The BBC is making 450 redundancies across the regions over the next two years.